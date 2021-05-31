Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 200.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. 95,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

