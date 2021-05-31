Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post $3.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $4.79. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.83 to $17.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $30.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%.

LPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. 328,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $724.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

