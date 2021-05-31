Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post sales of $50.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.31 million and the lowest is $48.20 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $38.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $204.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $218.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $238.18 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $265.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,882. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.