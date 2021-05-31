BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 306.15 ($4.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,456,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a market cap of £62.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -38.07%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 15,696 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

