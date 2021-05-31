BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $30.01. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

