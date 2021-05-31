Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $102.23 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

