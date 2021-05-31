BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the April 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.