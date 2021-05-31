BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amedisys worth $1,085,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,228 shares of company stock worth $854,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $258.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

