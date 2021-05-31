Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

17.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Vine Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Vine Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.48%. Vine Energy has a consensus price target of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Given Vine Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vine Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Vine Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 5.99 $121.82 million $0.47 21.06 Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Vine Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Vine Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 23.23% 12.19% 7.17% Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Vine Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.