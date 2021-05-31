Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Down 23.7% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $3,858.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00202020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

