Binance USD 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.34 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $8.61 billion and approximately $5.34 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,609,694,339 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

