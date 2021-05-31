Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $3.60 on Monday, reaching $60.94. 3,160,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,556. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

