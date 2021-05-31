Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.72 Million in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

BLTSU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

