Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Sports Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,924,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.