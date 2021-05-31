Barometer Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Shares of PPG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.72. 21,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

