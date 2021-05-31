Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 552,551 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 552,551 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,727,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,701,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

