Barometer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

