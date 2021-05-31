Bank of The West Sells 217 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,552,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.02 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.