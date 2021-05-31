Bank of The West Purchases 1,060 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

