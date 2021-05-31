Bank of The West Invests $1.84 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of The West purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.