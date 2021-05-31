Bank of The West Has $1.42 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,411.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,332.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,017.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

