Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.17.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$126.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.97. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$67.57 and a 52-week high of C$127.49.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

