Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.67 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.80. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

BMO stock opened at $105.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $8,854,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 258.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

