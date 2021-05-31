BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.63. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. 49,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

