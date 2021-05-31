Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

