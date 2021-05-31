Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

