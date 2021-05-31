Avalanche Trading Up 25% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 25% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $71.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 384,122,038 coins and its circulating supply is 129,956,003 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.