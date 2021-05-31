At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.37 Million

Equities analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to post sales of $465.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $466.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $189.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.54.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,960,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.