AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James raised shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

AMK opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,772 shares of company stock worth $2,294,473 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

