Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Short Interest Update

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Arrow Global Group stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $759.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.19. Arrow Global Group has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

