Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.89 ($8.10).

Shares of AT1 opened at €6.93 ($8.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.09. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of €6.76 ($7.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

