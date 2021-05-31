Ark 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.75 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $142.14 million and $6.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,611,814 coins and its circulating supply is 129,490,917 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

