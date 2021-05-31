Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 214.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,129. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

