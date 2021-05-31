Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,881,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.70. The stock had a trading volume of 103,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,704. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.