Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in AON were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $260.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.85 and its 200-day moving average is $223.24.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

