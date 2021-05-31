Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $37.00

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.