Analysts Set FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target at $74.67

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $42,412,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $20,522,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 83.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 143,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.72. 112,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

