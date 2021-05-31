Analysts Set Expectations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

In other news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.