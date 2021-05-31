Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $135.85

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.85.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

DTE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 744,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.32. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

