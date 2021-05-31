Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Target Price at C$1,910.57

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1,910.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

CSU stock opened at C$1,733.88 on Friday. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,921.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,810.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,689.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.4199963 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.228 per share. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

