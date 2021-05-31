Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT at $47.71

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANCUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

ANCUF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

