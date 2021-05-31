Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $345.36 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

