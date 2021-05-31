Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

