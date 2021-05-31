Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.42 Million

Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $545.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $541.07 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,149. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

TTM Technologies stock remained flat at $$15.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 579,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.