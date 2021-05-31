Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $2.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.20. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $648.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $606.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 240.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $650.68.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

