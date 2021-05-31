Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report sales of $7.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.76 billion and the lowest is $3.44 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $31.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.66 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

PAA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 2,919,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,602. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

