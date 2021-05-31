Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $4.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. McKesson posted earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $19.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.65 to $20.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $22.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock worth $3,379,567. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in McKesson by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $192.39 on Friday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.02.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

