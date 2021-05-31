Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.45). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01.

ARAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARAV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. Aravive has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $104.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.07.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

