Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $51.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.80 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $206.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $210.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $219.33 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $232.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 202,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $64.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after buying an additional 124,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after buying an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

