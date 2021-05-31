Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.46). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.94. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

