Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report earnings per share of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.89. 2,853,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day moving average is $218.92. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.